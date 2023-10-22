Our computer model projects a victory for the Las Vegas Raiders when they meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Raiders are averaging 292.3 yards per game offensively this year (24th in NFL), and they are allowing 315.3 yards per game (11th) on the defensive side of the ball. The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 29.3 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 19th with 21.3 points per contest.

Raiders vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-2.5) Over (37.5) Raiders 24, Bears 20

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Raiders a 59.2% chance to win.

Las Vegas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Games featuring Las Vegas have hit the over just once this season.

The average total for Raiders games this season has been 44.8, 7.3 points higher than the total for this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Chicago has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Chicago games have hit the over.

The average total for Bears games is 44.2 points, 6.7 more than this game's over/under.

Raiders vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 16.7 21.8 18.7 17.7 14.7 26 Chicago 21.3 29.3 20.3 29.3 22.3 29.3

