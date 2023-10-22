The Chicago Bears (1-5) will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Soldier Field. The line foretells a close game, with the Raiders favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Raiders and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Raiders have had the lead two times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up three times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing five points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have hit the gridiron for six games this season, and they have had the lead after the first quarter two times and have trailed four times.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In six games this year, the Raiders have won the third quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging one points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this season, the Bears have won the third quarter one time, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In six games this year, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter two times and won four times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.7 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Bears have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 7 In-Game Primers

Raiders vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Raiders have had the lead two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing four times (1-3).

The Bears have led two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind four times (0-4) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Raiders have been outscored in the second half three times (2-1 in those games) and have won the second half three times (1-2).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have won the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Rep the Raiders or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.