Can we anticipate Radko Gudas finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Gudas has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing six total goals (1.5 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.