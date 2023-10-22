Should you wager on Quentin Johnston hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Johnston has caught six passes on 13 targets for 44 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per game.

Johnston, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0

