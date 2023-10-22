Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
Can we anticipate Pavel Mintyukov lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- Mintyukov has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Mintyukov has no points on the power play.
- Mintyukov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding six total goals (1.5 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
