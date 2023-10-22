Can we anticipate Pavel Mintyukov lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

Mintyukov has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Mintyukov has no points on the power play.

Mintyukov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding six total goals (1.5 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

