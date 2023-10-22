When Michael Mayer takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 7 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has 116 receiving yards on eight catches (11 targets) this campaign, averaging 23.2 yards per game.

Having played four games this season, Mayer has not tallied a TD reception.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0

