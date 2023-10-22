The focus will be on quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kenny Pickett when the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) square off on October 22. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Stafford this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthew Stafford vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Kenny Pickett 6 Games Played 5 61.2% Completion % 59.7% 1,677 (279.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,027 (205.4) 6 Touchdowns 5 5 Interceptions 4 51 (8.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 12 (2.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 264.5 yards

: Over/Under 264.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

This year, the Steelers have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 22.0 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh has ceded 1,228 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Steelers' D ranks 22nd in the NFL with 719 rushing yards allowed (143.8 per game) and seventh with three rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Pittsburgh is 20th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 14th at 38.2%.

Who comes out on top when the Rams and the Steelers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Rams Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Steelers have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 22.0 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh has ceded 1,228 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Steelers have given up 719 rushing yards this year, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they are seventh in the NFL with three.

On defense, Pittsburgh is 14th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.2%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 20th at 57.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.