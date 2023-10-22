Matthew Stafford has a favorable matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Steelers concede 245.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Through the air this season, Stafford has racked up 1,677 passing yards (279.5 per game), connecting on 139 of 227 attempts (61.2%) for six TD throws and five picks. On 11 carries, Stafford has run for 51 yards, and averaging 8.5 rushing yards per game.

Stafford vs. the Steelers

Stafford vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed two opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Steelers have allowed five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Steelers this season.

Stafford will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Steelers give up 245.6 passing yards per contest.

The Steelers' defense is 14th in the NFL by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 261.5 (-115)

261.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-128)

Stafford Passing Insights

So far this season, Stafford has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities.

The Rams have passed 59.7% of the time and run 40.3% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford's 7.4 yards per attempt rank sixth in the league.

In five of six games this year, Stafford completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has scored six of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (46.2%).

Stafford has passed 24 times out of his 227 total attempts while in the red zone (47.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-105)

Stafford Rushing Insights

So far this season, Stafford has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

Stafford has no rushing touchdowns in six games this season.

He has two red zone rushing carries (7.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 15-for-24 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 21-for-37 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 18-for-33 / 269 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 34-for-55 / 307 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

