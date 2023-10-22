Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. Does a wager on McTavish intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason McTavish vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish's plus-minus this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is +1.

McTavish has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

McTavish has tallied point in two of four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

McTavish has an assist in one of four games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

McTavish's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McTavish Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing six total goals (1.5 per game).

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.