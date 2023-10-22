When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, will Mason McTavish find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

McTavish has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.