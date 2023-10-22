How to Watch Lacrosse & More: Lacrosse Streaming Live - Sunday, October 22
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The lacrosse schedule on Sunday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include playing in a Lacrosse match.
Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!
Lacrosse Streaming Live Today
Watch Lacrosse: CUFLA: Ottawa vs. Bishop's
- League: Lacrosse
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Lacrosse: CUFLA: McGill vs. Trent
- League: Lacrosse
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.