Kyren Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Williams' stats below.

Williams has season stats which include 456 rushing yards on 97 carries (4.7 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 13 receptions on 24 targets for 105 yards.

Kyren Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Game Time: 4:05 PM

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 97 456 6 4.7 24 13 105 1

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0

