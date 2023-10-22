Will Kyren Williams Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyren Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Williams' stats below.
Rep Kyren Williams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Williams has season stats which include 456 rushing yards on 97 carries (4.7 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 13 receptions on 24 targets for 105 yards.
Keep an eye on Williams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kyren Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Rams.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Trevor Lawrence
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Jamaal Williams
- Click Here for Travis Homer
- Click Here for Quintin Morris
Rams vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|97
|456
|6
|4.7
|24
|13
|105
|1
Williams Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13
|53
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|158
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.