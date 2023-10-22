Keenan Allen vs. the Chiefs' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be lined up against the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and Justin Reid. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|82.5
|16.5
|4
|29
|11.02
Keenan Allen vs. Justin Reid Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen has hauled in 519 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Los Angeles has totaled 1,295 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns, it is eighth in the NFL with 10.
- The Chargers have totaled 127 points this season, ranking 17th in the league with 25.4 points per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 1,827 total yards (365.4 per contest).
- Los Angeles has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 36.6 times contest, which is eighth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Chargers are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 31 total red-zone pass attempts (48.4% red-zone pass rate).
Justin Reid & the Chiefs' Defense
- Justin Reid has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 29 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up the seventh-fewest in the league, 1,103 (183.8 per game).
- The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is third-best in the league, at 14.7 per game.
- One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Kansas City this season.
- Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Justin Reid Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Justin Reid
|Rec. Targets
|55
|24
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|42
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.4
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|519
|29
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|103.8
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|198
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|1
|Interceptions
