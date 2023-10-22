At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 7, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be lined up against the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and Justin Reid. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 82.5 16.5 4 29 11.02

Keenan Allen vs. Justin Reid Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen has hauled in 519 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Los Angeles has totaled 1,295 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns, it is eighth in the NFL with 10.

The Chargers have totaled 127 points this season, ranking 17th in the league with 25.4 points per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 1,827 total yards (365.4 per contest).

Los Angeles has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 36.6 times contest, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Chargers are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 31 total red-zone pass attempts (48.4% red-zone pass rate).

Justin Reid & the Chiefs' Defense

Justin Reid has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 29 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up the seventh-fewest in the league, 1,103 (183.8 per game).

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is third-best in the league, at 14.7 per game.

One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Kansas City this season.

Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Justin Reid Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Justin Reid Rec. Targets 55 24 Def. Targets Receptions 42 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.4 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 519 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.8 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 198 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

