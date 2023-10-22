In the Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Keenan Allen find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Allen's 519 receiving yards is the best mark on the Chargers. He has been targeted 55 times, and has 42 catches plus four touchdowns (103.8 yards per game).

Allen has had a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Keenan Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1

