Keenan Allen will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

This campaign Allen has 42 grabs (on 55 targets) for a team-high 519 yards and four scores, averaging 103.8 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Chiefs

Allen vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 74 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 74 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 183.8 passing yards the Chiefs yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Chiefs have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in league play.

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 79.5 (-115)

Allen Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Allen has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allen has 30.1% of his team's target share (55 targets on 183 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (19th in league play), averaging 519 yards on 55 passes thrown his way.

Allen has had a touchdown catch in three of five games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has five total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Allen has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 18 REC / 215 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

