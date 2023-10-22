Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Trying to find Allen's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Allen has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 519 yards on 42 receptions (12.4 per catch) and four TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Jalen Guyton (LP/heel): 0 Rec Donald Parham (FP/wrist): 8 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 42 519 198 4 12.4

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1

