Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Trying to find Allen's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Allen has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 519 yards on 42 receptions (12.4 per catch) and four TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Jalen Guyton (LP/heel): 0 Rec
- Donald Parham (FP/wrist): 8 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|42
|519
|198
|4
|12.4
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
