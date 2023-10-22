The October 22 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) features a standoff at the QB position, with Patrick Mahomes II and Justin Herbert leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 5 Games Played 6 68.7% Completion % 68.3% 1,333 (266.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,593 (265.5) 9 Touchdowns 11 2 Interceptions 5 75 (15.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 185 (30.8) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 269.5 yards

: Over/Under 269.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Chiefs rank third in the league with 14.7 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total yards allowed with 284.0 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City's defense has been on top of its game, with 1,103 passing yards allowed this year (seventh-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Chiefs are 13th in the NFL with 601 rushing yards allowed (100.2 per game) and 24th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

Defensively, Kansas City is ninth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (36.0%) and 12th in red-zone percentage allowed (50.0%).

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 278.5 yards

: Over/Under 278.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Chargers Defensive Stats

