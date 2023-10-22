With the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Justin Herbert a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has 26 carries for 75 yards (15 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Herbert also has one reception for 10 yards (2 per game).

Herbert has scored a rushing TD in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0

