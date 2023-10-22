Justin Herbert has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs concede 183.8 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Herbert has racked up 1,333 passing yards this year (266.6 per game), including nine passing TDs and two picks. On the ground, Herbert has rushed 26 times for 75 yards and three TDs, averaging 15 yards per game.

Herbert vs. the Chiefs

Herbert vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 282.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 282.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Kansas City has given up at least two passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The 183.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is ranked 11th in the league with seven passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 266.5 (-115)

266.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Chargers, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.4% of the time while running 42.6%.

Herbert is No. 8 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (1,333 total yards passing).

Herbert has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has scored 12 of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (80.0%).

Herbert has passed 31 times out of his 182 total attempts while in the red zone (48.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Herbert Rushing Insights

So far this season, Herbert has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in five opportunities).

Herbert has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has eight red zone rushing carries (24.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 22-for-37 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13-for-24 / 167 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 40-for-47 / 405 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-41 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 23-for-33 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD

