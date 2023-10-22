Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs in Week 7?
Will Joshua Kelley hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Kelley, has carried the ball 58 times for 209 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown.
- Kelley also averages 1.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 7 yards.
- Kelley has one rushing TD in five games.
Joshua Kelley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
