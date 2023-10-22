Will Joshua Kelley hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Los Angeles' top rusher, Kelley, has carried the ball 58 times for 209 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown.

Kelley also averages 1.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 7 yards.

Kelley has one rushing TD in five games.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0

Rep Joshua Kelley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.