Josh Palmer has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs concede 183.8 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Palmer has put up 220 receiving yards (after 15 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 28 times, and is putting up 44 yards per game.

Palmer vs. the Chiefs

Palmer vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 50.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 50.3 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 183.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 11th in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Josh Palmer Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Palmer Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Palmer has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Palmer has been targeted on 28 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (15.3% target share).

He has 220 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 47th in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

In one of five games this season, Palmer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Palmer has been targeted five times in the red zone (16.1% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Palmer's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 3 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

