Should you wager on Josh Jacobs scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Las Vegas' top rusher, Jacobs, has rushed 107 times for 312 yards (52 per game), with two touchdowns.

Jacobs also has 209 receiving yards on 25 catches (34.8 yards per game) ..

Jacobs has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of six).

Josh Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0

