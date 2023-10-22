Josh Jacobs has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the Chicago Bears in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears allow 89.5 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

In the ground game, Jacobs carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 312 yards (52 ypg) and has two rushing scores. Jacobs also has caught 25 passes for 209 yards (34.8 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Bears

Jacobs vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Bears allow 89.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Bears' defense is ranked 13th in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Raiders Player Previews

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs hit his rushing yards over once in six games played this season.

The Raiders have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 148 rushes this season. He's handled 107 of those carries (72.3%).

Jacobs has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has 23 red zone rushing carries (71.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Josh Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Jacobs has received 17.9% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging six yards per target (107th in NFL).

Jacobs does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Jacobs (four red zone targets) has been targeted 12.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 25 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs

