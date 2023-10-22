With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jaxon Smith-Njigba a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has posted 110 yards (on 16 catches). He's been targeted 25 times, producing 22 yards per game.

Smith-Njigba, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0

