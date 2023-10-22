The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and Miami Dolphins (5-1) are slated to go head to head at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, which means that Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we break down both quarterbacks, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Hurts this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Hurts vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Jalen Hurts 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 6 Games Played 6 66.2% Completion % 71.1% 1,542 (257.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,876 (312.7) 7 Touchdowns 14 7 Interceptions 5 253 (42.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (3.5) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 255.5 yards

: Over/Under 255.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Dolphins' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 26th in the league with 26.0 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 22nd with 2,062 total yards allowed (343.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami ranks 22nd in the NFL with 1,375 passing yards allowed (229.2 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Dolphins have surrendered 687 rushing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. When it comes to rushing TDs allowed, they rank 25th in the NFL with seven.

Defensively, Miami ranks 20th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 41.0%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 26th (66.7%).

Who comes out on top when the Eagles and the Dolphins square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 272.5 yards

: Over/Under 272.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

This season, the Dolphins' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 26th in the NFL with 26.0 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 22nd with 2,062 total yards allowed (343.7 per game).

When it comes to defending against the pass, Miami's D ranks 22nd in the NFL with 1,375 passing yards allowed (229.2 per game) and 15th with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Dolphins are 20th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (687) and 25th in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Defensively, Miami ranks 20th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 41.0%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 26th (66.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.