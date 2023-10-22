Will Jalen Guyton Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Guyton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Guyton's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Jalen Guyton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at last year's season stats, Guyton was targeted four times and had two catches for 64 yards (32.0 per reception) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Guyton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Keenan Allen (DNP/nir - rest): 42 Rec; 519 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Donald Parham (FP/wrist): 8 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Travis Homer
- Click Here for DeVonta Smith
- Click Here for Zach Charbonnet
- Click Here for Jahmyr Gibbs
- Click Here for Sam LaPorta
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Guyton 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|64
|7
|0
|32.0
Guyton Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|64
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.