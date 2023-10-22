Jalen Guyton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Guyton's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at last year's season stats, Guyton was targeted four times and had two catches for 64 yards (32.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Keenan Allen (DNP/nir - rest): 42 Rec; 519 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Donald Parham (FP/wrist): 8 Rec; 52 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Guyton 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 64 7 0 32.0

Guyton Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 3 2 64 0

