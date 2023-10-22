Jakobi Meyers has a favorable matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the Chicago Bears in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 267.3 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Meyers' 30 catches have gotten him 335 yards (for an average of 67 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 43 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Meyers and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Meyers vs. the Bears

Meyers vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The 267.3 passing yards the Bears yield per outing makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Bears have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (2.2 per game).

Watch Raiders vs Bears on Fubo!

Raiders Player Previews

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Meyers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Meyers Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Meyers has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Meyers has been targeted on 43 of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (21.9% target share).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (49th in NFL).

In three of five games this season, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored four of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

With nine red zone targets, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 9 REC / 81 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.