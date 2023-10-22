The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

  • LaCombe is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
