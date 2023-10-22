Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a goal)
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- LaCombe has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
