With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Hunter Renfrow a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow has put up 59 yards (on six catches). He's been targeted nine times, resulting in 14.8 yards per game.

Renfrow, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0

