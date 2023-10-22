The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Gerald Everett find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Everett has 123 yards receiving on 16 receptions (19 targets), with one TD, averaging 24.6 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Everett has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1

