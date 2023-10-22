Gerald Everett has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs concede 183.8 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Everett has 16 receptions (while being targeted 19 times) for 123 yards and one TD, averaging 24.6 yards per game.

Everett vs. the Chiefs

Everett vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 183.8 passing yards the Chiefs concede per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Chiefs have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL defenses.

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Everett Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Everett has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Everett has received 10.4% of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has 123 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 91st in league play with 6.5 yards per target.

Everett, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

With three red zone targets, Everett has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

