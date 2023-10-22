The October 22 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) and Arizona Cardinals (1-5) features a standoff at the QB position, with Geno Smith and Joshua Dobbs leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the important numbers below.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Geno Smith vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Joshua Dobbs 5 Games Played 6 67.7% Completion % 62.8% 1,169 (233.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,215 (202.5) 5 Touchdowns 6 3 Interceptions 3 42 (8.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 189 (31.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 253.5 yards

: Over/Under 253.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This season, the Cardinals are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 27 points per game (30th in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona is having trouble this season, with 1,460 passing yards allowed (26th in NFL). It ranks 24th with nine passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Cardinals are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, surrendering the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL with 800 (133.3 per game). They also rank 24th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Arizona ranks 17th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (53.3%) and 27th in third-down percentage allowed (45.1%).

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 218.5 yards

: Over/Under 218.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

