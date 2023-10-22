Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on Vatrano intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:11 per game on the ice, is +1.

Vatrano has a goal in two of the four games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Vatrano has tallied point in two of four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Through four games this season, Vatrano has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Vatrano hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding six total goals (1.5 per game).

The team's +7 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 4 Points 2 4 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

