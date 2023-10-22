Can we count on Frank Vatrano finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Boston Bruins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Vatrano has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

