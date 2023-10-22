Going into their game against the Miami Dolphins (5-1), the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) currently are monitoring 11 players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 22 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent game, the Eagles were knocked off by the New York Jets 20-14.

The Dolphins' last game finished in a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Lane Johnson OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out Reed Blankenship S Ribs Out DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Milton Williams DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Tuipulotu DT Tricep Full Participation In Practice Eli Ricks CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jalen Carter DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Sydney Brown S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable Kader Kohou CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Out Andrew Van Ginkel LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 7 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Eagles or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles Season Insights

The Eagles own the ninth-ranked defense this season (298 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 395 yards per game.

The Eagles sport the 15th-ranked defense this season (20.7 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fifth-best with 25.8 points per game.

The Eagles rank ninth in pass offense (245 passing yards per game) and 20th in pass defense (232.2 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Philadelphia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (second-best with 150 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (second-best with 65.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Eagles have forced eight total turnovers (12th in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (18th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 17th-ranked in the league.

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins' offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 498.7 total yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 20th by surrendering 343.7 total yards per game.

The Dolphins' offense has been excelling, posting 37.2 points per game (best) this season. On defense, they rank 26th by giving up 26 points per game.

The Dolphins' pass defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 229.2 passing yards given up per contest, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by piling up 316.8 passing yards per game.

Miami's rushing attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the NFL with 181.8 rushing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 114.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 20th.

The Dolphins have produced five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and committed nine turnovers (18th in NFL) this season for a -4 turnover margin that ranks 25th in the NFL.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125)

Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125) Total: 51.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.