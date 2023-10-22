Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Frank Vatrano's four goals and zero assists in four games for Anaheim add up to four total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 3 0 3 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Troy Terry is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 6 vs. Stars Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 1 1 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Ryan Strome is a top player on offense for Anaheim with zero goals and three assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 2 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (eight total points), having collected five goals and three assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 2 0 2 4

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Brad Marchand has accumulated six points (1.5 per game), scoring three goals and adding three assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

