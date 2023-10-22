Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Bruins on October 22, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Frank Vatrano's four goals and zero assists in four games for Anaheim add up to four total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Troy Terry Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Troy Terry is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.
Terry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Ryan Strome is a top player on offense for Anaheim with zero goals and three assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (eight total points), having collected five goals and three assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|2
|0
|2
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Brad Marchand has accumulated six points (1.5 per game), scoring three goals and adding three assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
