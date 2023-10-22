The Boston Bruins (4-0, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, October 22 starts at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

Last season the Ducks had one wins in the 21 games in which they were an underdog.

Anaheim was 1-8 as an underdog of +200 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Ducks have a 33.3% chance to win.

Last season, 52 games Anaheim played finished with more than 6 goals.

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 206 (31st) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.

Anaheim gave up 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), Anaheim was 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

In terms of shorthanded goal, Anaheim had one.

At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Ducks won 46.7% of faceoffs, 27th in the NHL.

Anaheim's 8.9% shooting percentage was 30th in the league.

The Ducks shut out their opponents once. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

