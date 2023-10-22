Sunday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (3-0) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Bruins are -250 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+200) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Bruins Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston's games have gone over 6 goals just once this season (in four opportunities).

The Bruins won all three games when they were favored on the moneyline this season.

The Ducks have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Boston has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim is 1-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200) Trevor Zegras 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+115) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-167)

