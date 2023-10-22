The Boston Bruins (4-0) -- who've won four straight -- visit the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can watch along on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD to see the Bruins meet the Ducks.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks' total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.

With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 81 23 42 65 75 31 41.4% Alex Killorn 82 27 37 64 54 40 50% Troy Terry 70 23 38 61 27 43 100% Cam Fowler 82 10 38 48 48 34 - Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the NHL last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Bruins Key Players