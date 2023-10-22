How to Watch the Ducks vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (4-0) -- who've won four straight -- visit the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can watch along on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD to see the Bruins meet the Ducks.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Bruins Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks' total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.
- With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
- The Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the NHL last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).
- The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
