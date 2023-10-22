As they get ready to meet the Boston Bruins (3-0) on Sunday, October 22 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Henrique C Questionable Illness Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.

Anaheim conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, Boston was the stingiest unit in league play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6

