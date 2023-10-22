Ducks vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 22
As they get ready to meet the Boston Bruins (3-0) on Sunday, October 22 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Henrique
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ducks vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.
- Anaheim conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.
Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, Boston was the stingiest unit in league play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.
Ducks vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6
