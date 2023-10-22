When Donald Parham hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 7 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Parham has reeled in eight passes on 11 targets for 52 yards and three TDs, averaging 10.4 yards per game.

In two of five games this season, Parham has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Donald Parham Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0

