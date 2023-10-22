Donald Parham has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs allow 183.8 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Parham has posted a 52-yard season thus} far (10.4 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in eight passes out of 11 targets.

Parham vs. the Chiefs

Parham vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 9.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 9.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Parham will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 183.8 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Chiefs have surrendered seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Parham Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Parham has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Parham has 6.0% of his team's target share (11 targets on 183 passing attempts).

He averages 4.7 yards per target this season (52 yards on 11 targets).

In two of five games this year, Parham has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With six red zone targets, Parham has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

