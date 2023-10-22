Donald Parham Week 7 Preview vs. the Chiefs
Donald Parham has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs allow 183.8 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.
Parham has posted a 52-yard season thus} far (10.4 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in eight passes out of 11 targets.
Parham vs. the Chiefs
- Parham vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 9.5 REC YPG / REC TD
- One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.
- The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.
- Kansas City has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.
- Parham will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 183.8 passing yards per game.
- So far this season, the Chiefs have surrendered seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.
Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)
Parham Receiving Insights
- In one of two games this season (50.0%), Parham has topped his receiving yards prop bet.
- Parham has 6.0% of his team's target share (11 targets on 183 passing attempts).
- He averages 4.7 yards per target this season (52 yards on 11 targets).
- In two of five games this year, Parham has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.
- He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).
- With six red zone targets, Parham has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
Parham's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Cowboys
|10/16/2023
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
