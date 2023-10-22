Will Donald Parham Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Donald Parham was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Parham's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 7, Parham has eight receptions for 52 yards -- 6.5 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.
Donald Parham Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Chargers have no other receiver on the injury report.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Parham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|8
|52
|24
|3
|6.5
Parham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|22
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Week 4
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|3
|2
|19
|0
