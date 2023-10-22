Donald Parham was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Parham's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 7, Parham has eight receptions for 52 yards -- 6.5 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Donald Parham Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Chargers have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Parham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 8 52 24 3 6.5

Parham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0

