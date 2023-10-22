When the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's stats last year included 75 targets and 48 catches for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two TDs.

In two of 16 games last season, Robinson had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Demarcus Robinson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 12 1 Week 3 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 3 2 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 5 3 27 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 8 6 64 0 Week 9 @Saints 4 1 12 0 Week 11 Panthers 9 9 128 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 4 1 17 0 Week 13 Broncos 8 7 41 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 5 52 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 6 29 0 Week 16 Falcons 1 1 6 1 Week 17 Steelers 3 1 9 0 Week 18 @Bengals 9 2 24 0 Wild Card @Bengals 3 2 49 1

Rep Demarcus Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.