When the Las Vegas Raiders play the Chicago Bears in Week 7, Davante Adams will be up against a Bears pass defense featuring Quindell Johnson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Raiders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 65.1 10.9 11 50 10.43

Davante Adams vs. Quindell Johnson Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 471 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has registered 39 catches and three touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Las Vegas is No. 13 in the NFL, with 1,313 (218.8 per game).

The Raiders put up just 16.7 points per game, 25th in the NFL.

Las Vegas ranks 22nd in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 32.7 times per game.

In the red zone, the Raiders air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Quindell Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Quindell Johnson has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 267.3, and it ranks 31st in passing touchdowns allowed (13).

So far this year, the Bears' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 29th in the league with 29.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 26th with 2,141 total yards allowed (356.8 per game).

Chicago has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

11 players have caught a touchdown against the Bears this season.

Davante Adams vs. Quindell Johnson Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Quindell Johnson Rec. Targets 59 1 Def. Targets Receptions 39 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 1 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 471 2 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78.5 1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 112 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

