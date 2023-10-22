When the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the Chicago Bears in Week 7, Davante Adams will face a Bears pass defense featuring Greg Stroman. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Raiders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 65.1 10.9 11 49 10.43

Davante Adams vs. Greg Stroman Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' team-high 471 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 59 targets) with three touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Las Vegas has 1,313 (218.8 per game), 12th in the league.

The Raiders' scoring average on offense ranks just 25th in the league, at 16.7 points per game.

Las Vegas averages 32.7 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 22nd in the league.

In the red zone, the Raiders air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Greg Stroman & the Bears' Defense

Greg Stroman has a team-leading one interception to go along with 19 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,604 passing yards allowed (267.3 per game).

The Bears' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 176 points allowed (29.3 per game).

Chicago has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Bears have given up a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Greg Stroman Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Greg Stroman Rec. Targets 59 15 Def. Targets Receptions 39 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 471 19 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78.5 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 110 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

