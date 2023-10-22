Davante Adams will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Chicago Bears in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Adams' 39 grabs (on 59 targets) have netted him a team-leading 471 yards (78.5 per game) and three TDs so far this year.

Adams vs. the Bears

Adams vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

11 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

Adams will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears concede 267.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bears' defense ranks 31st in the NFL by giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Raiders Player Previews

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-111)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this year.

Adams has 30.1% of his team's target share (59 targets on 196 passing attempts).

He has 471 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 44th in league play with eight yards per target.

In two of six games this year, Adams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (30.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Adams has been on the receiving end of 42.4% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 13 REC / 172 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

