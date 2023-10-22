The Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will face the Arizona Cardinals' defense and K'Von Wallace in Week 7 action at Lumen Field. See below for more stats and analysis on the Seahawks pass catchers' matchup versus the Cardinals pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 45.7 9.1 32 89 8.86

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's team-leading 337 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 33 targets) with two touchdowns.

In the air, Seattle has passed for the 10th-lowest number of yards in the NFL at 1,139, or 227.8 per game.

The Seahawks' scoring average on offense is 24.8 points per game, 18th in the NFL.

Seattle ranks 16th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 34 times per game.

In the red zone, the Seahawks are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 29 total red-zone pass attempts (48.3% red-zone pass rate).

K'Von Wallace & the Cardinals' Defense

K'Von Wallace has a team-high one interception to go along with 43 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,460 (243.3 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).

So far this year, the Cardinals are having trouble on defense, allowing 27 points per game (30th in NFL).

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

D.K. Metcalf vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 33 24 Def. Targets Receptions 22 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.3 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 337 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.4 7.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 83 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.