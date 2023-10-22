In the Week 7 tilt between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kupp has collected 266 yards receiving (133 per game) and one TD, reeling in 15 balls on 21 targets.

In one of two games this season, Kupp has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1

