Cooper Kupp has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Steelers give up 245.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Kupp has reeled in 15 passes for 266 total yards (133 per game) and one score this season.

Kupp vs. the Steelers

Kupp vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The Steelers yield 245.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 90.5 (-118)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp has been targeted on 21 of his team's 227 passing attempts this season (9.3% target share).

He has 266 receiving yards on 21 targets to rank sixth in league play with 12.7 yards per target.

In one of two games this season, Kupp has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Kupp has been targeted three times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 TAR / 8 REC / 118 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

