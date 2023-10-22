Cooper Kupp Week 7 Preview vs. the Steelers
Cooper Kupp has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Steelers give up 245.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.
Kupp has reeled in 15 passes for 266 total yards (133 per game) and one score this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kupp and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kupp vs. the Steelers
- Kupp vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games
- Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Steelers have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.
- The Steelers yield 245.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).
Watch Rams vs Steelers on Fubo!
Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Steelers
- Receiving Yards: 90.5 (-118)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Kupp with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kupp Receiving Insights
- Kupp has been targeted on 21 of his team's 227 passing attempts this season (9.3% target share).
- He has 266 receiving yards on 21 targets to rank sixth in league play with 12.7 yards per target.
- In one of two games this season, Kupp has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
- He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).
- Kupp has been targeted three times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Kupp's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Cardinals
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 118 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.